With 2019 in full swing, the city of Ringgold approved two housekeeping-type agreements during its first City Council meeting of the year.
During the Jan. 14 meeting, the board approved agreements with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC).
“This is primarily housekeeping,” City Manager Dan Wright said. “The Georgia Department of Transportation requires every so many years that we update the Title VI non-discrimination agreement and also do some training, so we’re working on trying to get our folks their training later in February of this year and the Georgia Department of Transportation will also assist us with that.”
Wright added that City Clerk Nicki Lundeen will be the city’s go-to person in monitoring the training and lookout for those initiatives.
The Georgia Department of Transportation Title VI program ensures no person shall be excluded from participation in, or is denied the benefits of, or is subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance from the Department of Transportation on the grounds of race, color, age, sex, disability or national origin.
As for the LEPC agreement, Councilman Randall Franks said the agreement keeps the city involved with other governments and agencies when and if an emergency arises.
“It’s the time of year when we do our re-up on our memorandum of understanding with the local emergency planning committee,” Franks said. “Basically, this is just our city’s commitment that we will work with all the various entities that are part of the LEPC in the event of emergency.”