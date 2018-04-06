The city of Ringgold recently approved a sewer extension plan that will connect seven new properties to the city's current system in the near future.
During the March 12 council meeting, City Manager Dan Wright explained that the extension would be near the Jack Mattox Recreational Complex on Pine Grove Road and that it would assist new construction as well as an existing home.
"You've got Blevins Drive and Pine Grove Road at the northwest corner," Wright said. There's an opportunity there for us to bore under Blevins Drive and run a small extension of 200-feet, and then do another bore under Pine Grove Road."
Wright says the planned work with get seven homes on the city's system.
"That will allow us to get at least seven additional units hooked to sewer," Wright explained. "These will be new construction, and then it will make access to the house that's just north of that area."
Included in the approval is an agreement with a Rossville-based construction company to split the cost of the project.
"The contractors with SMH Construction have agreed to pay for the materials, and then the city would do the installation," Wright explained.
The project was unanimously approved by the board.