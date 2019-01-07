The city of Ringgold recently furthered plans to upgrade areas of its Nature Trail by reaching professional services agreements with a local engineering firm to prepare two projects.
During the last City Council meeting of 2018, City Manager Dan Wright explained that the bank along South Chickamauga Creek at Lafayette Street and Emberson Drive needs to be evaluated for stabilization purposes, and that the city plans to concrete a portion of the trail near the Dragging Canoe Launch.
Wright said the banks near the creek walk take on a lot of water when heavy rains hit, especially ones like the city has experienced in recent weeks.
“This is the walk along Lafayette Street there at Five Points,” Wright said. “That was the first portion of our Nature Trail that was done, and it has seen a lot of washing and undermining of the creek bank there.”
Wright said Planning and Zoning Director/Code Enforcement Officer Greg Boss and Parks and Recreation Director Stephen Middlebrooks recently examined the area with assistance from a regional inspector who suggested that the city consult with an engineer about the bank stabilization process.
The council ultimately decided to secure the services from Chattanooga-based CTI Engineers, a firm that has worked on numerous projects throughout the city over the past few years.
“Phillip Schofield with CTI Engineers has provided this. It will be for field data collection, permit drawings, core engineer permitting, and Georgia EPB permitting, along with some construction assistance,” Wright said. “That seems to be a fair agreement in order for us to do what’s going to be required for us to get down about 200 linear feet down the creek bank.”
The council ultimately approved the agreement at a cost of $9,500.
As for the second agreement, Wright explained that it will involve prep work to concrete the trail and parking area near the popular Dragging Canoe Memorial Launch.
Wright said the city recently submitted a grant application for the concreting project, but that having the engineering ready to go can only help the grant process down the road.
“We submitted the grant to convert the gravel area from where it splits to go back to the parking area to a hard surface at the canoe launch for a handicap space,” Wright said. “The goal here is to have this project ‘shovel ready.’ If we’re fortunate and we get this particular grant, then great. But if not, then we plan to resubmit. By having the project shovel-ready so that it’s ready to go to construction, it gains you additional points and puts you in front of someone who hasn’t actually started the process.”
The second agreement with CTI involves permitting assistance and the preparation of bid specs and drawings for a proposed handicap parking spot and approximately 1,600 linear feet of concrete trail.
The council likewise unanimously approved that agreement in the amount of $13,000.
Both Wright and Councilman Larry Black spoke of how important it is to not only create a handicapped parking accommodation along the trail, but also how the work could save on maintenance in the long run.
“That’s an area I’m glad to see we’re looking at because we have a lot of activity not only at the canoe launch, but also there on that walking trail,” Black said. “I’m glad we’re moving forward with that.”
Wright said that portion of the Nature Trail currently requires the most maintenance of anywhere on the trail due to the amount of activity.