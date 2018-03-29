The city of Ringgold recently took another step toward its planned well water site on Poplar Springs Road by securing an engineering services agreement to develop a well house.
On March 12, the City Council unanimously approved a proposal from Marietta-based Rindt-McDuff Associates Inc. for the engineering design of the well house.
The new site will help with the city's water supply for the future.
"This well is a great find for the city of Ringgold and we're at that point now where we need to look at developing and designing the pump house there on Poplar Springs Road across from the church," City Manager Dan Wright said.
Engineer Richard Akin discussed the matter during the pre-meeting work session and then again during the meeting.
"The packet includes a complete design of the well system, the well house, and the pump," Akin said.
The agreement also includes a grading plan, erosion and sedimentation plan for construction, bidding services, and limited construction management services.
"It's my understanding that the city is only wanting to bid out the well house structure right now," Akin said. "Our plans are to put everything together and go ahead and submit it to EPD (Environmental Protection Division) to get their approval. Typically their approval usually lasts one year, but it's usually not much trouble with a letter or phone call to extend that."
Mayor Nick Millwood says he's excited about where the process is due to the new businesses and residential development going on in the area of Poplar Springs Road.
"We have a neighborhood coming in right behind our potential well site, so we were looking to be proactive so those residents would know what they're dealing with as they came in," Millwood said.
The engineering agreement includes a lump sum cost of $28,875, as well as an estimated construction management services cost of $9,860.