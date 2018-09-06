DRinggold officials recently approved services contracts for both the relocation of part of its sewer system and for the engineering of its upcoming stormwater management needs.
During the Aug. 13 City Council meeting, City Manager Dan Wright explained the need for the city to sign off on a contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) for sewer work that’ll soon be taking place in the Graysville area.
“In Catoosa County at Graysville Road and U.S. 41, we’ve all been hearing about the round-a-bout there,” Wright said. “This is the actual cost agreement from the DOT that will pay $29,372.64 towards the relocation of sewer manholes and pipes that will need to be moved out of the new right-of-way so that it won’t be in conflict.”
The board unanimously approved the contract, as well as a services contract with CTI Engineers.
Wright explained that the contract is for work that will need to be done regarding the city’s stormwater management plan.
Wright said he and Code Enforcement Officer Greg Boss have discussed the stormwater engineer engineering needs with CTI, and that the cost involved would save the city money in the long run.
“It’s a $3,000 fee,” Wright said. “I believe that would be much less than the amount of time it would take Greg. … As you know, Greg is up to his eyes with handling all the permitting and code violations and all the zoning requests currently, so I think it would be a very good decision to go ahead and have them.”
Another layer to contracting with CTI is that that firm has handled numerous projects for the city in the past as well as neighboring municipalities.
“CTI does five or six other cities and counties in this area, so they’re very accustomed to what the state is going to require,” Wright said.