With an open seat and two terms set to expire at the end of the year, Ringgold’s City Council recently approved three nominations to its Downtown Development Authority (DDA) board.
During the Oct. 8 council meeting, Councilman Randall Franks, who serves as chairman of the DDA, gave the council the recommended candidates.
“We have from our nominating committee, three names to be considered,” Franks said. “Two will take office beginning January 1 of 2019 and the third will be appointed as of tonight.”
Randall Peters, Johnny Gass, and Jake Haynes were the recommendations and were unanimously approved.
Peters, a long-time insurance agency owner, and Gass, Catoosa County’s current chief magistrate judge, were appointed to an additional term. Both men currently serve on the board and their current terms are set to expire Dec. 31.
Haynes works for Catoosa County Public Schools and is a former City Council member.
Haynes was sworn in as a member of the DDA board a week later on Monday night, Oct. 15 just prior to the meeting’s agenda being addressed.
The DDA board works to bring new business to town while also promoting the history of the city and creating community events and activities such as the Haunted Depot and Ringgold Downtown Nights.