The city of Ringgold is eyeing grant funding to help with its project of revitalizing the historic cemetery at the corner of Lafayette and Church streets.
In October the City Council discussed plans to spruce up the historic cemetery with a goal of making it a more desirable destination for both locals and visitors.
During the last meeting of 2018 in December, the board approved applying for a $5,000 grant to pay for some of the upgrades.
“We’re requesting authorization to submit a $5,000 grant application through the Georgia Department of Tourism and Economic Development,” City Manager Dan Wright said.
If awarded, the grand could do a lot for the project, which is planned to include new fencing, a pedestrian gate, service entrance, and the installation of a sidewalk in front of the cemetery.
The cemetery, which has the graves of several Civil War era soldiers, is frequented by history buffs and is also a popular stop on the city’s Ghost Tours during the annual Haunted Depot festivities.
“This is a very competitive type grant, and we feel like we’ve got a good shot,” Wright said. “It was identified in the tourism resource guide plan that was done for Catoosa County as a project. We feel good about it.”