After weeks of discussion, Ringgold’s City Council swiftly adopted an emergency urban camping ordinance Monday night, Nov. 12, to address safety concerns related to homeless people permanently living under a bridge along U.S. Highway 41.
During the Nov. 12 meeting, the council further discussed the concerns regarding people, some of whom are registered sex offenders, living under the bridge next to Ingle’s grocery store.
Councilman Larry Black first brought up the possibility of adopting an ordinance in early October, after several residents complained about the homeless issue under the bridge.
Since that time, it’s been discovered that several of the habitants are convicted sex offenders.
“The Sheriff’s Office was kind enough to tell me that in addition to the homeless individuals there, that there were at least five convicted sex offenders that listed that bridge as their residence per the state requirement where the convicted sex offenders have to check in with their local sheriff,” Black said.
After that knowledge was made public following the Oct. 22 meeting, residents have become extremely upset that the offenders were allowed to live there and that they were not informed of such.
Ten different residents and business owners addressed the council Monday night (Nov. 12) during the hour-and-a-half discussion over the issue.
Some were concerned about safety and littering issues around their businesses. But the overwhelming concern was from parents worried about the offenders’ proximity to their children.
“Since I found out they were sex offenders, we don’t go in our yard … our own yard because I don’t want my grandchildren out there,” resident Stacey Banker said. “Had we not found out, what could have happened?”
Holly and Joel Scott say they’re afraid to let their three children play in their back yard. They have already invested about $3,000 worth of security into their home and are considering whether they should to fence in their property.
“I’m trying to give my family a lifestyle that I grew up with, which is playing in the country, running around safely, and exploring the woods and the water,” Joel Scott said. “That’s something that has now been taken away.”
Both the Bankers and the Scotts said they’ve even considered selling their homes in light of the issue.
Tina Kellogg, who owns the 24-hour female gym Benefit for Women, says some of her customers have complained about men lurking around the property late at night harassing them.
She described an incident in which a man was sitting near the property in a lawn chair saying inappropriate things to a customer and her friend who was there to work out.
Black says the goal with the ordinance is to specifically prohibit the long-term prolonged camping (living) in public parks and other areas of the city; as well as storage of personal property in such locations for prolonged periods of time.
Black has spent the past few weeks researching ordinances in other cities and proposed the “Urban Camping and Improper Use of Property” ordinance for Ringgold.
Traditionally, ordinances go through a first and second reading over the course of subsequent council meetings before they can be officially adopted.
Monday night (Nov. 12), Black motioned to bypass that process by declaring the ordinance an emergency need given the highly-publicized concerns.
“The longer we delay this, the longer we do not have an ordinance to deal with the problem,” Black said. “Whether we have five people under that bridge, or whether we have one person under that bridge, we have no way of knowing what that person is doing as far as our safety concerns go with our children and our neighborhoods at three or four o’clock in the morning when we are very vulnerable.”
In addition to the criminal and sexual predator type histories of the individuals living under the bridge, the fact that propane heaters, grills, and fires are being used so close to the gas line that runs under the bridge has also sparked a lot of concern.
Multiple residents mentioned the bridge collapse in Atlanta last year that stemmed from similar activity of a fire being constructed underneath the bridge.
According to Atlanta police at the time, a homeless man had set fire to a chair, which in turn ignited other materials under the bridge and caused the collapse.
Ultimately, the Ringgold council voted unanimously Monday night (Nov. 12) to approve the ordinance via emergency status, with plans to adopt it formally over the next two meetings.
During the meeting on Oct. 22, the council voted to table the issue until after a planned Nov. 15 forum at First Baptist Church. The forum was being orchestrated by several local church officials as a way of trying to organize solutions and services for homeless people in the area.
Black says his motion to implement the ordinance doesn’t impact the forum plan because the two issues are separate.
“We do meet that code section that allows us, because of emergency conditions, to not wait on a first reading and to not wait on a second reading,” Black said. “The church forum is a separate issue related to services that might be provided to homeless people in the area, not the ordinance. This ordinance makes it illegal to do these type acts in the future. It makes it illegal to camp there for a prolonged period of time, in our public parks, or anywhere else in our city.”
With the ordinance now in effect, persons in violation will be given a written warning first and then have 24 hours to comply or face arrest.
Mayor Nick Millwood says he plans to call a special meeting Thursday night, Nov. 15, at 5:30 p.m. after the church forum scheduled for 3 p.m.
At that time, the council can have its official first reading of the ordinance. The next opportunity for a second reading would be during the regularly scheduled Dec. 10 meeting, at which time the ordinance could be permanently adopted with the “emergency status” removed.
Like many of the residents that are upset, Mayor Millwood says he too was “blindsided” to discover the sex offenders living under the bridge.
Several residents claim probation officers for the individuals knowingly told them to reside under the bridge because there was really no other place for them to go after being released from jail.
“Finding out that the probation officers placed them there as a resident offends me more than anything I’ve ever heard of in my life,” Stacey Banker said.
Councilwoman Sara Clark believes that issue should be focused on moving forward as well.
“We need to be looking for a long-term answer to the city’s homeless problem,” Clark said. “I can’t separate that I want both of these things to go down the track together. I want the sexual predators gone. I want the supervisor to understand that he will not put them back under our bridge as an address. But I want us at the same time to give our faith community the time to look at issues that affect the homeless.”
After the ordinance was approved, Mayor Pro Tem Terry Crawford expressed his sympathy for all the concerned residents in the audience.
“I am so sorry that you people have lived through this,” Crawford said. If all of this goes through the way we plan, maybe we can put a stop to this.”
Mayor Millwood added that although the issue is a complicated one, he’s grateful for the passion residents have shown.
“I’ve been extremely proud of my city,” he said. “There are a lot of people fighting very hard for everyone’s safety.”