Two rifles were recently stolen from inside a vehicle that was parked in a driveway off Three Notch Road in Catoosa County, police say.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred sometime during the evening of Aug. 30 and morning of Aug. 31. at a residence on ME Arnold Circle near Three Notch Road at Battlefield Parkway.
The victim told deputies his two rifles were stolen from the back of his Dodge Ram truck.
Of the two guns, one was described as a Remington brand 870 Super Mag, while the other is a Savage brand.
“The victim said he last saw them at approximately 7 p.m. on Aug. 31,” Deputy Spencer Slatton said. “He stated he normally locks his truck doors, but did not for unknown reasons.”
The victim said he was at a restaurant drive-thru for breakfast on his way to work the next morning when he noticed the guns missing.
Anyone with information regarding the theft or the missing rifles is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriffs Department at 706-935-2424.