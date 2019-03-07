Restaurant Report Card for March
Catoosa County
• CHI Memorial - Georgia
100 Gross Cresent Circle, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 6
• Caffeine Addicts
7819 Nashville St., Ringgold
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 6
• Choo Choo Bar-B-Que
1670 Old Mill Road, Ringgold
Score: 97
Inspection date: March 6
Violations: personal cleanliness, jewelry. Inspector observed food service employee wearing a wrist watch while preparing food.
• Chattanooga Subway LLC
34 KOA Blvd, Ringgold
Score: 98
Inspection date: March 5
Violations: inadequate ventilation and lighting; designated areas used; lighting intensity, inadequate in food prep, storage & service areas. Inspector observed a light bulb not bright enough inside of the walk-in cooler to see any product.
• Subway (Cloud Springs Road) #2723561
4257 Cloud Springs Road, Ringgold
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 5
• Richard's Restaurant & Catering
906 Lafayette St., Ringgold
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 4
• Cracker Barrel 562
50 Biscuit Way, Ringgold
Score: 95
Inspection date: March 1
Violations: wiping cloths not properly used and stored; wiping cloths, use limitation; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; nonfood-contact surfaces. Inspector observed food debris build-up on shelving in double door warmer and in walk-in cooler.
• Subway 2176
2598 LaFayette Road, Ft. Oglethorpe
Score: 93
Inspection date: March 1
Violations: food-contact surfaces not properly cleaned & sanitized; wiping cloths not properly used and stored; Inspector observed concentration of QA in the three compartment sink (sanitizer compartment) below 100 ppm when concentration should be 200-400 ppm according to manufacturer. Inspector also observed concentration of wiping towel sanitizer in bucket below 100 ppm for QA.
• McDonald's (Battlefield Pkwy) #18698
1179 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe
Score: 92
Inspection date: March 1
Violations: food-contact surfaces not properly cleaned & sanitized; personal cleanliness – no hair restraints; inadequate ventilation and lighting; designated areas used. Inspector observed beverage dispenser nozzles not cleaned at a frequency necessary to maintain food-contact surfaces clean to sight and touch, observed food employees handling food without a proper hair restraint, and observed employee personal food stored in reach in cooler with food for public service.
Walker County
• Pizza Hut-Delivery Express/Chickamauga
55 Hwy 813, Chickamauga
Score: 97
Inspection date: March 6
Violations: personal cleanliness - hair restraints. Inspector observed employee with no beard guard/restraint.
• Snack Shack
923 Schmitt Road, Rossville
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 6
• Dari-Dip
302 W Villanow St., LaFayette
Score: 95
Inspection date: March 6
Violations: improper eating, tasting, drinking, or tobacco use; improper posting of permit/inspection/choking poster/hand washing poster. Inspector observed employee drinking from an open beverage container in a food preparation or other restricted area; inspector also observed food permit was not posted in visible in dining.
• Majestic Manor
67 Pin Oak Drive, Rock Spring
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 5
• Subway (Walmart)
2625 Hwy 27 N, LaFayette
Score: 97
Inspection date: March 5
Violations: approved thawing methods not used. Inspector observed 2 containers of frozen deli meat being thawed under running water in the 3 compartment sink.
• Saddle Ridge Elementary/Middle School
9858 N Hwy 27, Rock Spring
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 5
• South Walker Head Start
3 Probasco St., LaFayette
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 5
• Subway - Rock Spring Food Inc.
8175 Hwy 27, Rock Spring
Score: 100
Inspection date: March 4
• Rafael's Italian Restaurant
150 Pearl Drive, LaFayette
Score: 83
Inspection date: March 1
Violations: food stored uncovered; improper hot holding temperatures observed; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage, display; nonfood-contact surfaces unclean. Inspector observed noodles and hot items on steam table without lids, observed grilled chicken held on grill at 120f and steak on steam table held at 122f (instead of at required 135f minimum), observed raw chicken stored on floor of walk-in cooler under shelf, and observed shelving over steam table with excessive build up.
• Lifestyle Cusine
67 Sanford Lane, Flintstone
Score: 96
Inspection date: March 1
Violations: toxic substances improperly identified, stored, used. Inspector observed several containers of Raid and other poisons for rodents stored in the food prep area.