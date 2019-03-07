Restaurant report card graphic

Restaurant Report Card for March

Catoosa County

• CHI Memorial - Georgia

100 Gross Cresent Circle, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 100

Inspection date: March 6

• Caffeine Addicts

7819 Nashville St., Ringgold

Score: 100

Inspection date: March 6

• Choo Choo Bar-B-Que

1670 Old Mill Road, Ringgold

Score: 97

Inspection date: March 6

Violations: personal cleanliness, jewelry. Inspector observed food service employee wearing a wrist watch while preparing food.

• Chattanooga Subway LLC

34 KOA Blvd, Ringgold

Score: 98

Inspection date: March 5

Violations: inadequate ventilation and lighting; designated areas used; lighting intensity, inadequate in food prep, storage & service areas. Inspector observed a light bulb not bright enough inside of the walk-in cooler to see any product.

• Subway (Cloud Springs Road) #2723561

4257 Cloud Springs Road, Ringgold

Score: 100

Inspection date: March 5

• Richard's Restaurant & Catering

906 Lafayette St., Ringgold

Score: 100

Inspection date: March 4

• Cracker Barrel 562

50 Biscuit Way, Ringgold

Score: 95

Inspection date: March 1

Violations: wiping cloths not properly used and stored; wiping cloths, use limitation; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; nonfood-contact surfaces. Inspector observed food debris build-up on shelving in double door warmer and in walk-in cooler.

• Subway 2176

2598 LaFayette Road, Ft. Oglethorpe

Score: 93

Inspection date: March 1

Violations: food-contact surfaces not properly cleaned & sanitized; wiping cloths not properly used and stored; Inspector observed concentration of QA in the three compartment sink (sanitizer compartment) below 100 ppm when concentration should be 200-400 ppm according to manufacturer. Inspector also observed concentration of wiping towel sanitizer in bucket below 100 ppm for QA.

• McDonald's (Battlefield Pkwy) #18698

1179 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe

Score: 92

Inspection date: March 1

Violations: food-contact surfaces not properly cleaned & sanitized; personal cleanliness – no hair restraints; inadequate ventilation and lighting; designated areas used. Inspector observed beverage dispenser nozzles not cleaned at a frequency necessary to maintain food-contact surfaces clean to sight and touch, observed food employees handling food without a proper hair restraint, and observed employee personal food stored in reach in cooler with food for public service.

Walker County

• Pizza Hut-Delivery Express/Chickamauga

55 Hwy 813, Chickamauga

Score: 97

Inspection date: March 6

Violations: personal cleanliness - hair restraints. Inspector observed employee with no beard guard/restraint.

• Snack Shack

923 Schmitt Road, Rossville

Score: 100

Inspection date: March 6

• Dari-Dip

302 W Villanow St., LaFayette

Score: 95

Inspection date: March 6

Violations: improper eating, tasting, drinking, or tobacco use; improper posting of permit/inspection/choking poster/hand washing poster. Inspector observed employee drinking from an open beverage container in a food preparation or other restricted area; inspector also observed food permit was not posted in visible in dining.

• Majestic Manor

67 Pin Oak Drive, Rock Spring

Score: 100

Inspection date: March 5

• Subway (Walmart)

2625 Hwy 27 N, LaFayette

Score: 97

Inspection date: March 5

Violations: approved thawing methods not used. Inspector observed 2 containers of frozen deli meat being thawed under running water in the 3 compartment sink.

• Saddle Ridge Elementary/Middle School

9858 N Hwy 27, Rock Spring

Score: 100

Inspection date: March 5

• South Walker Head Start

3 Probasco St., LaFayette

Score: 100

Inspection date: March 5

• Subway - Rock Spring Food Inc.

8175 Hwy 27, Rock Spring

Score: 100

Inspection date: March 4

• Rafael's Italian Restaurant

150 Pearl Drive, LaFayette

Score: 83

Inspection date: March 1

Violations: food stored uncovered; improper hot holding temperatures observed; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage, display; nonfood-contact surfaces unclean. Inspector observed noodles and hot items on steam table without lids, observed grilled chicken held on grill at 120f and steak on steam table held at 122f (instead of at required 135f minimum), observed raw chicken stored on floor of walk-in cooler under shelf, and observed shelving over steam table with excessive build up.

• Lifestyle Cusine

67 Sanford Lane, Flintstone

Score: 96

Inspection date: March 1

Violations: toxic substances improperly identified, stored, used. Inspector observed several containers of Raid and other poisons for rodents stored in the food prep area.

