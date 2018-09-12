Road construction, including closures, on Chickamauga Battlefield’s McFarland Gap Road will begin Monday, Sept. 24, and will continue through Dec. 15.
Asphalt resurfacing of McFarland Gap Road will take place from the LaFayette Road intersection to White Row Road near the Battlefield entrance sign.
This will be a hard closure, so no traffic will be allowed to pass through. This closure includes bicycle and pedestrian access.
Although these roads will be closed temporarily, visitors to Chickamauga Battlefield will still be able to access the visitor center on LaFayette Road, participate in guided and self-guided tours, and hike the myriad of trails located throughout the park.
This project, made possible with funding from the Federal Lands Transportation Program, will enable the park to reduce its deferred maintenance backlog while improving safety and the visitor experience.
For more information about this road closure, contact Donny Campbell, acting chief of facilities management, at 706-866-9241, ext. 139.