Catoosa County was able to close the financial books on renovation of Fire Station 3 on U.S. Highway 41 in early October when the project was finished a few thousand dollars under budget.
According to Chief Randy Camp, the overall renovation came in almost $4,000 under budget.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a change order for the work during its Oct. 2 meeting.
“The change order is to Chazler Inc. for the Station 3 rebuild and for the certificate of substantial completion of the project,” Camp said. “The original contract was approved by commissioners for $722,206 and the completion, which I’m happy to say, came in at 718,025 at a decrease of $3,281.”
Camp says some minor adjustments resulted in savings.
“We were real tickled to be under budget,” Camp said. “We did do some changes. They gave us a credit for the power that they used, that was $1,600. We swapped some doors and we switched to some things that we thought were just as good and saved some money.”
Commission chairman Steven Henry said he’s glad the station underwent the necessary changes and that the facility is already back to work.
“It’s good to see that station back going and y’all getting a lot of calls,” Henry said.
“It’s always been a busy station, but it seems like that since we’ve been back, they’ve run three or four (calls) a day at least,” Camp added. “They’re really pleased with it, and I think it’s a nice addition to the community.”