Get your bells and antlers on for this year’s Reindeer Run.
This year’s Reindeer Run is going to be better than ever as the city of LaFayette partners with the Downtown Development Authority to make Christmas memories come true for underprivileged kids in our area.
LaFayette Mayor Andy Arnold says, “I am excited to see this event continue to expand given the wonderful cause that it supports by the funds raised by the run.”
This is the seventh year for the 5K run/walk and one-mile fun run. The race kicks off at Joe Stock Memorial Park in LaFayette at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1. This is a family-friendly event complete with Santa, his elves, hot chocolate and more. Reindeer antlers will be on sale before the race for $1.
The money raised goes to fund the LaFayette Shop with a Cop/Firefighter program. Local police and firefighters take 30-40 kids shopping for Christmas presents for themselves and their families. The event includes a ride to the Walmart store in a fire truck.
Fire Services Chief and Director of Emergency Management Stacey Meeks says it is one of the most rewarding parts of his job. “It is a very humbling and emotional experience. That’s why I usually wear sunglasses during the event to hide the occasional tears.”
Early-bird registration is going on now through Nov. 21. Individual registration is $25 and teams of five cost $100. The cost after Nov. 21 is $35 for the individual registration and $125 for teams. There will be awards for first, second and third place in race categories.
For more information call Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099. Registration is open through the city of Lafayette’s website at www.cityoflafayettega.org/reindeerrun under reindeer run or go to www.lafayettereindeerrun.itsyourrace.com.