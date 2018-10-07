Have you registered to vote in Georgia? If not, there are only 2 days left.
Georgia has more than 6.8 million registered voters, a number that will likely grow before the state’s registration deadline arrives Oct. 9.
Those who register will be eligible to participate in the Nov. 6 election for governor between Democrat Stacey Abrams, Republican Brian Kemp and Libertarian Ted Metz, as well as elections for the U.S. Congress, sec-retary of state, attorney general, state schools superintendent and the General Assembly.
Locally, registered voters will be voting on an important referendum to change the form of government in Walker County from a sole commis-sioner to a board of commissioners.
There are 42,000 registered voters in Walker County. Of the number, 35,000 are active and 7,000 are inactive. By inactive, we mean those voters have not voted in at least 3 years. Those voters can still show up and vote. Please plan on voting but also, if you have neighbors or family and friends who will have trouble getting to the polls, please take them or assist them in getting an absentee ballot.
County election offices are bringing on additional employees to handle the volume of registration applications, said Candice Broce, a spokeswoman for the Secretary of State’s Office.
Anyone can check whether they’re registered and verify their voting information online or through a Georgia’s smartphone app. Voter registration applications can also be filled out on paper and mailed.
How to register to vote in Georgia
Check whether you’re already registered online at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/
Register to vote online if you have a valid Georgia driver’s license or identification card at https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov/
Use the GA SOS app to register to vote on your smartphone
Print and mail a voter registration application from https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov/GAOLVR/images/reg_form.pdf