When Reed’s Bridge Road was closed for construction and resurfacing in June, officials with Chickamauga Battlefield let the public know the project would run into the middle of September.
Progress on the road is on schedule says acting Chief of Facilities Donny Campbell.
“They’re almost finished the base coat on the road, which is three inches thick,” says Campbell. “Then they’ll do a brown river stone mix for a cobblestone look.”
Chief of Interpretation Kim Coons says they want the road to look as close as possible to its appearance in 1863 when the Battle of Chickamauga was fought here, “but dirt roads are, of course, not an option.”
Campbell says there’s also still striping to do and crews will be putting larger river stones in the ditches along the road to prevent erosion from underneath.