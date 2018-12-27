The Walker County Fire Department requested Red Cross assistance for two families displaced by a devastating house fire at 1477 Dry Valley Road in Rossville Wednesday evening, Dec. 26.
The fire claimed the lives of two individuals, also leaving both families looking for places to stay.
According to reports, the duplex unit shared by the two families was fully engulfed by flames Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 26. American Red Cross of Northwest Georgia dispatched a team of DAT (Disaster Action Team) volunteers to assist the families.”It is always difficult to see fami-lies displaced by fire but even more so when fatalities are involved,” said Bill Leiper, DAT Team supervisor.
Leiper was accompanied by Rita and Richard Fletcher, the three residing in neighboring Catoosa County. Leiper has been volunteering with Red Cross since 2011, while the Fletchers have been volunteering since 2016.
American Red Cross will provide temporary housing and other essen-tials for the families over the next few days. Assistance can also include referrals to other agencies offering aid depending upon need. “This assistance usually provides the families some time to get their bearings after a disaster,” said Larry Brooks, American Red Cross of Northwest Georgia executive director.
The Walker County fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire and investigators say neither residence had a working smoke detec-tor. American Red Cross of Northwest Georgia provides disaster assis-tance to residents residing in the thirteen counties of Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Polk, Walker, Whitfield, Union.