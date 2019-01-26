Thursday night at the Walker County Commissioner’s meeting was one of special recognition and appointment for three county residents.
First, Commissioner Shannon Whitfield proclaimed February 2, 2019, as Frank Richardson Day in Walker County for his 46 years of service on the Walker County Planning Commission. An official proclamation urges “all citizens and employees to join in congratulating Mr. Richardson for his meritorious service, loyalty and dedication rendered to this community, and recognize the valued contributions he made to improve the lives of Walker County citizens.”
Two special appointments were also made. Robert Wardlaw, the county’s current Economic and Community Development director and the voice of the county’s Walker Rocks tourism initiative, was appointed as a representative of Walker County on the Board of Directors of the Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority. Wardlaw replaces Melody Day, whose term expired on Dec. 31, 2018.
The other appointment was that of Dean Kelley as a member of the Alcoholic Beverage Commission of Walker County.
In other business, Commissioner Whitfield signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force local government participants, which includes Walker County, Chattooga County, Dade County, and the cities of LaFayette and Fort Oglethorpe. This MOU authorizes joint funding of the Drug Task Force and allows solicitation of grants to help fund the task force.
A purchase order was also signed for the purchase of two new Dodge Chargers from Jenkins Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep Inc. for the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicles, costing $22,026 apiece, will replace two department cruisers totaled in accidents.
Whitfield also acted upon three rezoning requests after their consideration and hearing by the Walker County Planning Committee and after a second public hearing prior to the Commissioner’s meeting Thursday.
A request by John and Cheryl McCarthy to rezone from R-2 (residential) to A-1 (agricultural) property located at 424 Straight Gut Road, Rock Spring, was approved to allow the McCarthys to develop a mini-farm on their property for their retirement years.
A request by Home Eclectics Inc. to rezone property at 905 LaFayette Road, Rossvile, from C-1 (commercial) to R-2 (residential), upon the recommendation of the Planning Commission, was also approved.
A third rezoning request was by David Coker, who asked that property on Drew Lane, LaFayette, be changed from A-1 (agriculture) to R-2 (residential). The county Planning Commission had earlier tabled Coker’s request until some questions could be clarified, so Whitfield likewise tabled that request until the Planning Commission could act on the request first.
Commissioner Whitfield also discussed the eight community forums to be held throughout Walker County during February, noting that he “looked forward to hearing about the topics important to folks in Walker County and their thoughts on how we can improve county services.” He said county leaders wanted “attendance and participation” and stressed that 75 percent of the forums’ time would be devoted to audience participation, especially comments and questions.
Robert Wardlaw said the forums were opportunities for county residents “to share ideas and thoughts” on how to improve Walker County. In summary, Whitfield said his goal for the forums was to “focus on the future” of Walker County and to “try to energize everybody to move things forward.”
All community forums will begin at 6 p.m. according to the following schedule:
Monday, Feb. 4, at Cedar Grove Community Center, 5395 W Cove Road, Chickamauga
Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Rossville Civic Center, 400 McFarland Ave., Rossville
Monday, Feb. 11, at Armuchee Valley Community Center, 1147 Ga. Hwy 136, LaFayette (in the Villanow community)
Monday, Feb. 18, at LaFayette-Walker County Library, 305 Duke St., LaFayette
Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Center Post Community Center, 8125 Ga. Hwy 337, LaFayette
Thursday, Feb. 21, at Fairyland Elementary School, 1306 Lula Lake Road, Lookout Mountain
Monday, Feb. 25, at Mt. Pleasant Community Center, 5270 Ga. Hwy 157, Rising Fawn
Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Chickmauga Civic Center, 1817 Lee Clarkson Road, Chickamauga (behind the Chickamauga Public Library)