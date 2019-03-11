Across the country, thousands of schools, libraries, and communities participated in Read Across America Week, which took place annually around March 2nd, the cherished children’s author, Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
Walker County schools observed his birthday, and the Cat in the Hat and a variety of local celebrities and school officials thoroughly enjoyed themselves all week. In celebration of Read Across America Week, many teachers invited mystery reading guests to come read to their classes and share their favorite Dr. Seuss books. Teachers also planned engaging lessons across the curriculum connected to the books, such as cooking green eggs and ham in class and creating a bar graph on whether students liked it or not. Guest readers included local law enforcement officers, Walker County Board of Education members, Superintendent Damon Raines, school board members, and schools' administrators and teachers. Students also participated in special dress up days in honor of Dr. Seuss’ most beloved books. Dress up days included Greedy Green Grinch Day, Dress for Success Day, Pajama Day, Thing 1 & Thing 2 Twin Day, and Cat in the Hat Day! What better way to show children the importance of reading, than to celebrate it every single day, in an effort to create lifelong successful readers!