Catoosa County Public Schools is participating in the REACH scholarship program. REACH is a state initiative to provide Georgia’s academically promising eighth-grade students with the academic, social, and financial support needed to graduate from high schools and college prepared for work. REACH is a needs-based scholarship, and preference must be given to students who are future first-generation college students.
REACH scholars sign a contract agreeing to maintain good grades, up-hold good behavior and attendance, meet with their assigned mentor at least twice a month, their academic coach once a month, and attend REACH activities throughout each school year until their completion of high school. Their parents or guardians also sign a contract to support their Scholar’s educational pursuits. REACH Scholars who complete program requirements receive up to a $10,000 scholarship.
The REACH scholarship may be used at a University System of Georgia, Technical College System of Georgia, or eligible private post-secondary institution. Over 60 colleges are matching or double matching scholarships, increasing the $10,000 award to a $20,000 or $30,000 scholarship.
The Catoosa County Schools Partnership Program Steering Committee oversees this program, provides mentors, and helps raise the $3,500 matching funds for each scholarship. The school system has selected its second group of REACH scholars and has planned the signing day cere-monies. The signing ceremony is very similar to an athletic scholarship signing day.
REACH signing ceremonies are as follows:
Oct. 25 at 8:30 a.m. at Heritage Middle School
Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. at Lakeview Middle School
Oct. 26 at 1:30 p.m. at Ringgold Middle School