Rossville mayor Teddy Harris says the biggest problem his city is dealing with right now is storm water. The problem can cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.
It all starts with an excess of rain, akin to our recent weather. The city, says Harris, has two water drainage systems, one for storm water and one for sewage.
“The storm water should be draining into a creek or river,” says Harris. “The sewage goes to the processing plant at Moccasin Bend in Chattanooga.”
Since Rossville (as well as other cities in the area) contracts with Chattanooga for water treatment, the more water that flows through the sewage system to Moccasin Bend, the more the city has to pay. If water flow exceeds three times what is considered normal in a month, the city is assessed a 15% surcharge. “That cost ends up being passed on to residents,” says Harris.
The problem in Rossville is leaks in the sewage system pipelines that allow storm water to seep in and travel to Chattanooga where it is metered along with the sewage. Those leaks can be caused by tree roots that have worked their way into the lines, by cracks where springs leak in and by other things.
“Some of our sewer lines are over 50 years old,” says Harris. “Some are made of terra cotta.”
Harris says the city found one leak that, after it was repaired, saved tens of thousands of dollars in a short period of time.
Also adding to costs are rules handed down by the Chattanooga processing plant that require cities to smoke and camera their lines and turn in regular reports. Harris says it eats up a lot of the time of public works employees.
“Our residents have high sewer rates,” says Harris. “They’re the same as the rates in Chattanooga. We’ve been working to fix our lines. We’ve used some SPLOST money to make repairs. The work is time-consuming and costly and it’s hard on a low-income area like ours.”