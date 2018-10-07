RabiesRaccoon/RabiesBait (use one or both photos)
Nearly 100,000 rabies vaccine baits, designed especially for targeting raccoons, are being dropped across North Georgia. / Contributed
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is dropping rabies vaccine bait into the woods across North Georgia. The bait drop began Oct. 8 and continues through Oct. 12.
Planes will drop the bait in rural areas of Dade, Catoosa, Whitfield, Walker, and Chattooga counties, and a small section of Murray County.
Officials plan to drop 880,000 baits containing rabies vaccinations, mainly targeting raccoons, but the vaccine is safe for more than 60 different species of animals, including domestic dogs and cats.
Humans and pets cannot get rabies from contact with the baits, but people should leave them undisturbed if they encounter them. Dogs that consume large numbers of baits may experience an upset stomach, but no long-term health risks.
If adults or children come in contact with baits, immediately rinse the contact area with warm water and soap.