Martha Eaker is not one to sit still. By the time she became president and CEO of the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce 12 years ago, she had already had several other careers and had been an active volunteer.
Under her leadership, the Catoosa Chamber has expanded its services and has become one of only 200 accredited Chambers out of the 7,000 that exist in the U.S.
“The Chamber helps the business community with services and products designed to offer growth, as well as cost savings,” says Eaker. “The Chamber is the largest organization in the county representing business.”
Eaker is retiring at the end of this year. We asked her to share a little of her life and experiences with us. Here’s what she had to say.
Please share your history with the Chamber.
When I first came to work in Catoosa County in the mid-80s, I joined the Chamber. I have served in absolutely every volunteer position available at one time or another, including chairman of the board in 2002. Upon my retirement from real estate in 2006, I was approached about serving the Chamber as president and CEO. Without hesitation, I knew that was what I wanted to do.
What has been the hardest part of your job at the Chamber?
Overall, it’s been letting the community know of all the programs the Chamber offers and all the ways it benefits the community — things like the partnerships we have with the schools, local governments, the business community, and the support we offer to other non-profits.
Can you share a few Chamber-related memories that stand out?
I love that Senator Max Cleland presented me with a United States flag that flew over the Capitol Building. I love the Rising Professionals Academy and have enjoyed watching the program grow so much from the beginning. I love all the friendships I’ve made and the fly-ins to Washington, D.C., we’ve made through the years to promote Chamber work.
What do you plan to do after your retirement from the Chamber?
I plan to stay involved in the community with some programs. On a more personal level, I hope to travel a bit, get involved in some social avenues I have not had the time to do. I don’t relax well, so I will most assuredly stay busy.
Tell us a little about what you did before becoming president of the Chamber.
I have had so many careers over the years — textile business, manufacturers’ rep, accounting, real estate.
When I was a manufacturers’ rep, my territory was the entire United States. I traveled Monday-Friday for over five years. When I was in real estate, I was named Realtor of the Year in 1993 and Most Professional Realtor three years in a row. I was president of the Northwest Georgia Board of Realtors, president of the Chattanooga Certified Real Estate Specialists and Brokers and served on the board of directors of the Chattanooga Association of Realtors, as well as the Georgia Association of Realtors.
What are some other ways you’ve been involved with the community over the years?
I’ve served on the board of directors of Georgia Northwestern Technical College, the Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority, Communities in Schools, Catoosa County Family Collaborative, Catoosa Citizens for Literacy, Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce, Stocking Full of Love and more. I was recognized as Chamber Member of the Year in 1998 and 2004. I’m a previous member of Ringgold Rotary, where I served as president and a previous member of Fort Oglethorpe Kiwanis and Ringgold Kiwanis. I’m a member of Ringgold United Methodist Church.
How about family?
I’ve been married for 58 years to Ellis and have one son, Travis, a daughter-in-law, Julie, and one grandson, Jake.
Do you have any hobbies?
Travel. I’ve been to every state except Alaska and have traveled to six other countries — Mexico, the Caribbean, Canada, Germany, China and Italy.
Do you have a favorite book?
No, but I can tell you when I read, it’s usually rather frivolous reading.
A favorite movie?
Same as with books.
How about a favorite food?
Wine and potato chips.
Do you have a favorite person from history?
No, but I always favor strong women.
Are you a sports fan?
Not a sports fan.
Do you have a favorite quote?
I don’t know where the quote came from, but it’s this: “We are what we are because of choices we have made or more importantly, choices we have allowed others to make for us.”
Who is someone who has deeply influenced your life?
My parents. They taught me about good work ethics and that has served me well. My dad died at the early age of 42, however, my mom is still living and is 96.
Is there any event in your life that helped define the kind of person you are?
I stuttered badly all my life. When my son was born, I was afraid that he would do the same and I did not intend to pass that curse on to him. I worked very hard, by myself, with no counseling or guidance, to overcome that problem. I learned perseverance from that experience.
What’s something people may not know about you?
People know almost everything about me. Something they usually find interesting is that for two years, I commuted to New York City almost weekly for work, came home every weekend and still managed to raise my family. At that time, we also had a foster son with us.