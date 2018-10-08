Publix Super Markets will host the long-awaited grand opening of its new Battlefield Parkway location Wednesday morning, Oct. 10.
The store, which is located at the intersection of Battlefield Parkway and Dietz Road in Fort Oglethorpe, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6:45 a.m. and will open its doors to the public at 7 a.m.
The new location will be the anchor business of the Boynton Ridge Plaza Shopping Center, which has both residents and the company excited.
“Publix is known for providing excellent customer service in a bright and inviting environment filled with lots of fresh products,” said Brenda Reid, media and community relations manager for Publix. “We are proud to bring the Publix shopping experience to Ringgold.”
Although the store is in and has its business licenses through the city of Fort Oglethorpe, officials say the location has a Ringgold mailing address through the postal office.
Locals will now have a new grocery store that caters to all sorts of needs.
“This new location is a 46,797-square-foot store, with an estimated 140 associates working there,” Reid said.
Publix stores offer traditional grocery, dairy and frozen food departments, as well as a full-service meat department, produce department, full-service deli, bakery, full-service seafood department, Aaron’s Simple Meals, and a full-service pharmacy.
Background about Publix
Publix is privately-owned and operated by its more than 190,000 employees, with 2017 sales of $34.6 billion.
Currently, Publix has 1,199 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company has been named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in America for 21 consecutive years.
In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.
Opening ceremonies
Wednesday’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will include support from local elected officials and community leaders.
“The honorable Nick Millwood, mayor of Ringgold, will bring greetings during the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6:45 a.m.,” Reid said.