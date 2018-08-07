After months of planning and construction, Publix is eyeing early September for the grand opening of its new Fort Oglethorpe location on Battlefield Parkway.
Store officials in December 2017 confirmed rumors about the store coming to town, and construction has been ongoing at the corner of Battlefield Parkway and Dietz Road.
The development is being called Boynton Ridge Plaza and will feature Publix as the center’s anchor with other businesses to join.
On Monday, Publix Media & Community Relations Manager Brenda Reid spoke about the new location, its planned opening, and the jobs it will create in the area.
“It’s a 45,000-square-foot facility, and we’re still closer to an early September opening than late August,” Reid said. “The store will have a pharmacy and will create about 125 jobs.”
Reid added that the new location will have a special soft opening for employees, and that the grand opening will be early in the morning when the store is finally ready for customers.
“We traditionally have a family night, which is one or two nights before we open,” Reid explained. “That’ll be for associates that have been working hard to get the store open, and they can bring their family. For the grand opening, we’ll have a ribbon-cutting at 6:45 a.m., and will invite the mayor and City Council to do a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony.”
Publix, a Florida-based supermarket chain, already has stores in neighboring Tennessee in East Brainerd, North Chattanooga, Hixson, Ooltewah, and Cleveland.