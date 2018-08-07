The long-awaited Publix supermarket, set to open in Fort Oglethorpe in September, is hosting a job fair in Ringgold as it looks to staff the new location.
The company’s three-day hiring event began Monday morning and will continue through 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 8, at Ringgold’s Patriot Hall on Emberson Drive next to the city pool.
“We're looking for people-friendly, customer-service-oriented people to join our hard-working team,” said Nick Collins, Publix’s retail staffing specialist. “Job opportunities exist throughout the store; Bakery, Deli, Grocery, Meat/Seafood, Produce, and Customer Service. Retail experience is a plus, and for some jobs, specific experience is a must.”
The store, which is expected to open early next month, is primed to offer 125 jobs at the new 45,000-square-foot location at the corner of Battlefield Parkway and Dietz Road.
As far as the job fair goes, walk-ins are welcome, but job seekers can also start the process online at https://storejobapplication.publix.com/JacOnlineBI/?utm_source=CL&utm_campaign=290, where they can start applications and reserve an appointment time.
“Interviews will be on the spot, so they need to bring two forms of ID,” Collins explained.
About Publix
Come join a company that has built its reputation on providing premier customer service. Come join a company that treats associates as family. Thanks to our founder, George Jenkins, all eligible associates are shareholders in Publix. Our annual survey of associates shows strong job satisfaction. Many in our family stay with us for more than 20 years.
Publix has 190,000 associates, more than 1,160 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee, and continually opens new stores.
Employee benefits
- Employee stock ownership plan that contributes Publix stock to associates each year at no cost.
- An opportunity to purchase additional shares of our privately-held stock.
- 401(k) retirement savings plan.
- Group health plan (with prescription benefits).
- Group dental plan.
- Group vision plan.
- Sick pay.
- Long-term disability pay
- Company-paid life insurance (with accidental death & dismemberment benefits).
- Tuition reimbursement
- Vacation pay
- Paycheck direct deposit option
- Credit union
- Access to over 50 discount offers including discounts on computer, vehicle and wireless purchases.
The job fair will continue Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Patriot Hall.