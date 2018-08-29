The second of three public hearings to provide Walker County residents with an opportunity to learn more about how the millage rate may impact them will be Thursday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. at the Walker County Civic Center, US-27, Rock Spring, Ga.
The proposed fiscal 2019 budget includes the same millage rate as last year for residents in the unincorporated areas of Walker County. However, due to the tax digest formula, city residents will experience a slight property tax increase of 0.177 mills, or 1.35%. The adjustment works out to be $7.64 on a home worth $100,000.
"We continue to show significant progress toward our goal of financial recovery," said Commissioner Shannon Whitfield. "In the past year, we've reduced our debt, operated on a fiscally responsible balanced budget and charted a course to enhance our sales tax base through the Walker Rocks tourism initiative. I appreciate the outstanding teamwork of our county employees, and the shared sacrifices we have all endured, as we continue on a path to growth."