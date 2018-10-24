Ringgold officials say a public forum is being organized with church leaders to help come up with a plan to remedy the issue of homeless people camping under a bridge on U.S. Highway 41.
The public forum will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15, at First Baptist Church of Ringgold on Nashville Street.
During the Oct. 8 Ringgold City Council meeting, Councilman Larry Black put the issue of “urban camping” on the agenda after residents complained about a number of people residing under the bridge next to the Ingle’s grocery store.
That discussion included possibly instituting an ordinance prohibiting such activity, but in the two weeks that have followed, local pastors and others have begun brainstorming ways to help those in question.
During the most recent meeting, Monday night, Oct. 22, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Public Defender David Dunn spoke to the council about a number of issues the men living under the bridge face.
“I understand the concern,” Dunn said. “I would assume that probably a lot of people were not aware of these folks living out there because they’ve been there for a long time.”
Some of the men living under the bridge have criminal convictions in their past.
“In my opinion, all or most of them are there because they have literally no place else to go,” Dunn said. “I don’t think anyone in their right mind desires to live underneath a bridge. The simple fact of the matter is there are no places for them to go to. … That’s why they’re there.”
Dunn says his office handles a lot of cases where someone is released from jail or another type of facility with no financial resources and simply no place to live.
He added that there are facilities in Chattanooga and Dalton for people facing said circumstances, but none in Catoosa County. Furthermore, Dunn says, some of the neighboring shelters won’t accept people if they know they’re from Catoosa.
“We don’t have a facility or a place for them to go stay,” Dunn said. “I would love to see us develop that. I think it’s a burning need in our community. I am very interested in assisting that kind of endeavor, but there is no place like that now.”
The handful men living under the bridge right now are either there because they lack the finances to live anywhere else, and in some cases are registered sex offenders with limitations on where they can take up residence.
“They lose the things they have. They lose their jobs. They lose their homes. They lose their families sometimes. And they get out of their incarceration and there’s no place to go,” Dunn said. “Sex offenders cannot live within so many feet of a school, church, community center, a public library … places where children congregate. There are counties in the state of Georgia where there is literally no place in the county where they can legally reside because of these distance restrictions.”
Dunn even pointed out the Drug Court system that was put into place in the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit (serves Catoosa, Walker, Dade and Chattooga counties) last year, which works to rehabilitate non-violent offenders instead of sending them to prison.
He explained that some folks can’t take part if they’re considered homeless.
“There have been a number of people who in all other respects qualified for the program, but we had to turn them away because one of the requirements is you have to have a stable place to live,” Dunn explained. “We’ve had folks we’ve turned down for Drug Court simply because they could not produce a place that met the criteria of the court program, so they couldn’t get the habilitation and treatment that the Drug Court provides.”
After Dunn voiced his opinion as both a Ringgold resident and one whose profession is based on defending those in need, Councilman Black reaffirmed why the issue was brought up to begin with – because residents are concerned.
Black also spoke about a new issue that was realized over the past couple of weeks, the fact that the campers are utilizing equipment that could be dangerous given that there’s a major gas line running underneath the bridge.
“I put this issue on the agenda after city residents contacted me as one of their elected council members expressing concern about the individuals living under the bridge,” Black said. “We now have a safety issue that has come up where there is a Georgia Natural Gas line under that bridge. With their grills and their cooking appliances and things like that, it’s something else that we as a body have to take into consideration about that safety aspect of it.”
Mayor Nick Millwood said he and Councilman Kelly Bomar looked at those concerns firsthand.
“When Kelly and I went out there, there was a kerosene heater and a propane tank, and it’s like ‘oh my goodness, they have it going on down here right now,’” Millwood said.
“Maybe part of the solution is to ban those things and not necessarily the people being there,” Dunn replied. “If you ban them, they’re either going to be in violation of the ban, or they’re going to be just somebody else’s problem. I don’t think we want to be pushing them off on somebody else without trying to solve the problem.”
Black said the purpose of bringing up a potential ordinance was to look at prohibiting the camping, erecting of tents/temporary structures, and to keep people from sleeping in a certain place for a substantial, prolonged period of time.
Black explained that an ordinance would include exceptions for instances such as Boy Scouts camping in the city with adult supervision. He called those situations “common sense type exceptions”.
As far as the history of the men currently residing under the bridge goes, Black said he got confirmation from the sheriff that some are indeed registered sex offenders.
“I was contacted by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office and told that their state-mandated sex offender registry required to be maintained by the sheriff, indicates that at least five convicted sex offenders are listing the Ingle’s bridge as where they sleep at night,” Black said. “We’ve been discussing this issue to help the homeless. It’s a valid concern that must be addressed at some point by this mayor and council.”
The council wound up not taking any action on a potential ordinance.
Councilwoman Sara Clark insisted that people attend the public forum slated to take place Nov. 15 at First Baptist Church of Ringgold on Nashville Street.
“I hope those citizens who did have this concern come to that forum,” Clark said. “They need to be there and they need to express their concerns.”