This year, four classes from Ringgold Elementary School earned a pizza party for their outstanding participation in the school’s annual PTO Membership Drive.
Student families showed support for the school and the Parent Teacher Organization by joining the team, which assures students and staff are recognized, rewarded, and receive much-needed supplies, equipment, and support throughout each school year.
One class from each grade level is awarded a pizza party. This year, Ms. Tami Fava’s class won in third grade, and Mrs. Laura Whitely’s class proved victorious among fourth grade classes.
The competition was fierce in the upper grade, with Mrs. Jennifer Crosland’s and Mrs. Deanna Baker’s classes running a head-to-head race for the fifth grade top spot. Both groups rallied extended family, student teachers, and support staff to join, ending with 110% participation!
Excellent work and participation to the RES family, and the faculty/staff of RES extends sincere thanks to the wonderful PTO group serving our school!