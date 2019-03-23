On Saturday, March 30, at 2 pm, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a special one hour ranger-led program examining the cause and effect of the 1878 Yellow Fever epidemic to Chattanooga’s residents.
This program will take place at Forest Hills Cemetery, located at 4016 Tennessee Ave., Chattanooga. Program signs will direct visitors to Section 2 of the cemetery.
In a time when little was known about how and why diseases were caused, yellow fever took a devastating toll on many areas of the South. Chattanooga’s location as a major rail junction was not spared the plight that affected other harder hit communities like Vicksburg and Memphis.
It was thought, that due to its mountain climate, Chattanooga would be immune to the disease, but alas, 366 people died over a two and a half month period. Come hear the stories of those who endured one of the most frightful times in the city’s history.