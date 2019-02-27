Get out your tiara and your ball gown and get ready to meet Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Belle and more at the LaFayette-Walker County Library on Saturday, March 9, from 3-5 p.m.
Bring your cell phone and get pictures with all the princesses, sample some delicious treats, make princess crowns and dance the afternoon away at the Princess Party at the LaFayette-Walker County Library.
Tickets are $5 per family. This is a fundraiser sponsored by the Friends of the LaFayette Walker County Library.
For more information, contact the LaFayette-Walker County Library at 706-638-2992 or contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or email Rachel at racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.