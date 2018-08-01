Nearly anyone who has ever moved into a new home can agree on several things: you accumulate more stuff over a period of years than you realize, the unexpected always occurs and the move always takes longer than expected.
The same can be said for Primary Healthcare packing up and relocating from Rossville to the Fairview Community.
PHC Executive Director Diana Allen said it was the gung-ho attitude of its staff that made for a smooth move.
“They made it happen,” she said.
Dr. Michael McCoy said the newly remodeled space, while having slightly fewer examination rooms, looks better and is still a work in progress.
“It was tough to move a whole clinic, but we were only down for a couple of days,” the doctor said.
Primary Healthcare Centers Rossville Clinic at Fairview
Where: 205 N. Jenkins Road (near the intersection with McFarland Avenue)
When: Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday and Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
PHC, since 2008, had operated its clinic in the former Rossville office of the Walker County Health Department on Suggs Street. Department of Community Affairs and other grant money had made renovation of that facility, abandoned when the Health Department consolidated offices to LaFayette, possible.
Stipulations to the state-funded and private grants required the renovated county-owned building must be used to provide pediatric, family practice and dental services to all individuals in Walker and surrounding counties, regardless of their ability to pay.
PHC’s relocation was due to an impasse in negotiating a new leasing agreement between the non-profit health services provider and the county.
After taking office in 2017, Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield proposed increasing the clinic's rent from $1 per year to a monthly charge of $8,000. The PHC board of trustees made a counter offer of $2,500 per month which in turn was rejected by the commissioner.
Rather than continue negotiations, PHCC signed a one-year lease with the Walker County school system that allows bringing the clinic and administrative offices (which had been housed in a county-owned building in LaFayette) together under one roof at the vacant Fairview Elementary School.
Signed in February 2018, the new lease went into effect March 1 and has PHC paying an annual rent of $30,000 per year to the school system.
A mothballed school being repurposed as medical clinic and administrative office came with a few unforeseen problems, the main one being the part of the air-conditioning system requiring major work.
Rather than an early springtime move, the first patients were seen in the new building on June 19 — two days before the first day of summer.
Allen said she has heard no complaints from patients about the new location and that, in some ways, the facility is even better than before.
“Staff and patients seem happy,” she said.
The major worry is that some living in Rossville are finding it more difficult to travel to the Jenkins Road location.
But about 60 patients a day have been visiting, a number that is normal for this time of year and one is expected to grow once the school year — and its related incidents of classroom ailments — gets underway.
PHC accepts patients who have no health insurance, who can qualify for a sliding fee for services scale; those with private or company insurance; and those with Medicaid and Medicare. It is a federally qualified health center, meaning federal money is available to provide medical care in low income/high poverty areas.
The services provided include adult medical care (acute care, physical exams, checkups, immunizations, diabetes/hypertension and other chronic disease management), infant and children services (acute care, sports physicals, screenings) and testing and screenings or businesses. PHC also provides general dentistry for both adults and children.
In addition to treatment, PHC provides case management services and assists patients filling out paperwork required for Medicaid, food stamps, the ACA and acts as a liaison with schools and other providers of social services.
“There is never a shortage of people for us to help,” Allen said.