The adage about planting ivy — first year it sleeps, the next it creeps and then, the third, it leaps — might apply to LaFayette's PRIDE initiative.
PRIDE (Protect, Revitalize, Invest, Develop, and Enjoy) is as much a philosophy as a blueprint, an urban revitalization and renewal plan that focuses on community involvement as well as renovation.
Describing the view of the city's surroundings during last week's Chamber of Commerce One Walker luncheon, Mayor Andy Arnold described the view of his city's surroundings as "it's spiritual at times."
While located in an area of transcendent beauty, LaFayette for years was seen as a city that had seen better days, with spreading blight and where the quality of life was in decline.
That is what prompted the creation of PRIDE.
When outlined a few years ago, the PRIDE initiative was met with a mix of curiosity, skepticism and enthusiasm. Public meetings allowed officials to better realize what matters most to those calling LaFayette home and allowed residents to understand how they and their neighborhoods fix into the overall plan.
Those meetings created the spark that ignited flames of activity that brighten the city today, a flame which Arnold described as spreading throughout not only the city but its surroundings.
Most recently, the community-wide Easter Egg Hunt attracted families to the Ross Abney Complex to scoop up more than 12,000 eggs and 143 prize baskets.
Last year saw the initiation of the Honeybee Festival, what is already the city's landmark event, that brought thousands downtown for a day of activities that highlighted the town.
Saying the festival was an "us" or a "we" event — not a "me" event — Arnold noted that people coming together — "everybody worked" — assured its success.
He described recent and upcoming events as hive-like — "it takes lots of worker bees" — which is why PRIDE, like the festival, will only grow bigger and better in the years to come.
Blight classification has been removed from scores of buildings, either as landlords and homeowners tend to their properties or as derelict and abandoned buildings are razed.
The mayor said that such efforts not only make a difference in how the city looks, but also in how people look at the city.
Other noteworthy events of the past year have included the city gaining designation as a Purple Heart City and dedication of a memorial to its veteran's sacrifices.
A dog park is being added at one park and at Queen City Lake, beside LaFayette High School, a new dock, ramp and parking area are making an eye sore into another jewel in the city's crown.
Utility workers have expanded gas, sewer and water lines while general maintenance and upgrades to infrastructure have become so common as to be taken for granted.
And by securing a revitalization grant as part of its West LaFayette Transformation Project, a private investor has committed to construction of more than $10 million of residential housing.
Arnold described how PRIDE has put a vision into action by having, "People come together to make the community a great place to live."