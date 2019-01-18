Share America Foundation Inc. President Randall Franks (left) recently presented a new acoustic Fender Paramount to 17-year-old youth musician Logan Puryear (third from left) of Soddy Daisy, Tenn., at the Ringgold Opry. The guitar, valued at $900, was donated by Joey Chamberlain in honor of the Apison Lions Club. Franks and Puryear were joined by Frankie Hood (second from left) of Ringgold, who stood in for Chamberlain, who now lives in Oklahoma, and Ronald Graham (right), Ringgold Opry organizer. Puryear performed with Franks on the Ringgold Depot stage, sharing the guitar classic "Wildwood Flower." To learn more about the Appalachian non-profit, visit http://shareamericafoundation.org.
