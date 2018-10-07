Once the home of the Cherokee Indians and a campsite for both the Confederate and Union armies, Prater's Mill and the surrounding countryside along the Coahulla Creek are rich in Southern tradition.
Built and developed by Benjamin Franklin Prater in 1855, the mill and hundreds of acres of farmland were used for the production of cotton, wool, wheat, corn and oats. The mill processed grains for the neighboring farmers into corn meal, flour and feed for animals. Constructed of hand-hewn heart pine timbers with mortised and pegged joints, the ruddy three-story mill was water-powered by two Leffel-type turbines and one Davis turbine, generating 75 horsepower. Hand-carved augurs and bucket elevators carried the grain through multiple levels of cleaning, grinding and sifting equipment. There were three stands of roller mills for flour production.
During the Civil War, the mill was a campsite for soldiers from both sides. On Feb. 23, 1864, 600 Federal Cavalrymen, commanded by Colonel Eli Long, based there after a skirmish in Dalton. On April 13, 1864, 2,500 Confederate cavalrymen, led by Gen. Joseph Wheeler, camped at Prater's Mill on their way to Tunnel Hill after a confrontation in Murray County. Fortunately, nothing was destroyed during either army's visit.
By 1879 there were at least 32 gristmills in Whitfield County, but Prater's Mill is the only one left now, and in fact, is one of the few mills still working in the state of Georgia.
The Prater family operated the Mill until the 1950s when it was sold to the Church of God of the Union Assembly who ran it until the 1960s. The buildings and machinery fell into serious disrepair. In 1971, the all-volunteer Prater's Mill Foundation began its extensive restoration and preservation efforts. Prater's Mill is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
In 1973 the mill was heavily damaged by the Great Chattanooga flood, with five feet of water inside the building. Then in February 1990, high waters again attacked the mill, washing away a 30-foot load-bearing heart-pine beam and did other destruction.
In March 1994, the old mill was again damaged by a flash flood. On May 20, 1995, the mill was set on fire by arsonists and sustained $81,000 in damage.
Visitors may take a self-guided tour and see the fascinating intricacies of the equipment as well as the beam bearing “B. F. Prater's” signature. Guests also enjoy reading the names and dates of former customers and millers scrawled on the walls and steps. The Prater's Mill volunteers aptly refer to the writings as “genealogical graffiti”.
Although the grounds are open year-round for fishing, picnicking, canoeing and exploring the colorful nature trail, the buildings are only open to the public during the annual Prater's Mill Country Fairs in October, but tours are available by appointment.