Catoosa County recently recognized long-time employee Dianne Poteet as its STAR Award winning employee for the second quarter of 2018.
Poteet, a purchasing administrator who has been with the county since 2000, recently stepped in to assist another department for a number of weeks while a co-worker was out on medical leave.
Poteet was recognized for her fine work during the Aug. 7 Board of Commissioner’s meeting.
“Dianne Poteet was nominated and selected because she went above and beyond the call of duty for service of the citizens of Catoosa County,” said Interim County Manager Carl Henson. “When Donald Brown, our director of Public Works, lost his administrative assistant for several months, Diane stepped up and volunteered to help in this area.”
Brown says Poteet was a natural fit for Public Works, and that the department ran as smooth as ever with her assistance.
“When I found out I was going to have an employee go on medical leave, I thought it was going to be for four weeks,” Brown explained. “Dianne came in and we didn’t miss a beat. That says a lot about her.”
Brown went on to talk about how valuable Poteet was not only to his department, but to the county as a whole.
“Companies talk about employees being their most valuable resources, and I think Dianne is no doubt one of the county’s most valuable resources,” Brown said.
As a STAR Award recipient, Poteet’s name was added to the plaque next to previous winners, and she was given various gift cards to local businesses.