Catoosa County has announced that it will close a portion of Poplar Springs Road in Ringgold for more than two weeks beginning Monday, July 23, to perform stormwater maintenance.
According to Catoosa County’s Public Works Department, the closure is so crews can do storm drain work on Poplar Springs Road between Holcomb Road and Baggett Road.
The closure to thru traffic began Monday morning, July 23, at 7 a.m., and will last Monday - Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 7.
On June 19, the county commissioners approved a change order for the work in the amount of $97,620 to add 1,000 feet of 36-inch pipe to the area of Poplar Springs between Holcomb Road and Harris Drive.
The detour plan laid out while construction is going on will have motorists taking Holcomb Road to Boynton Drive to Baggett Road, or vice versa.
When the work was approved, Catoosa County Zoning Director James Davis explained to the Board of Commissioners that the work is an extensive job and that the Public Works Department wants to get it completed before school starts.
The project is scheduled to be completed Aug. 7, weather permitting, and Catoosa County Schools are slated to start back up Wednesday, Aug. 8.
In a press release, County officials said they ‘appreciate the patience and cooperation of everyone during this road improvement project.”