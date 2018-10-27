Early voting is available TODAY, Saturday, Oct. 27, in both Catoosa and Walkers counties. If you work and have not had time to vote, could not get off to vote, or didn’t have time on your lunch hour to vote, then plan to vote TODAY. Poll hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all polls in both counties.
Catoosa County residents can vote Saturday at either Ringgold’s Freedom Center on Evitt Street next to Catoosa County Fire and Rescue, or at the Westside Precinct on Lakeview Drive next to Westside Elementary School. Again, poll times are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Walker County residents may vote at any of five precincts. Those Walker County precincts are the courthouse downtown, Chickamauga Civic Center, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Lookout Mountain City Hall, and the Rossville Municipal Civic Center. Special Saturday poll times at all precincts are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All voters are required to present an acceptable ID at the poll for either early voting or on Nov. 6. This may be a valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS); a Georgia driver's license, even if expired; a valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state; a valid U.S. passport ID; a valid U.S. military photo ID; or a valid tribal photo ID.