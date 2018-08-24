Steven Whittaker, charged in the stabbing death of Lebron Hankins, has a history of getting drunk, making threats, and becoming violent, according to Walker County Sheriff’s Office records, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported Thursday, Aug. 23.
On Aug. 10, 2017, Hankins called 911 and told the responding officer that Whittaker had gotten mad at him while they were drinking and started beating him, but he did not want to press charges against Whittaker.
“I observed the complainant and didn't see any visible signs of any altercation,” the officer wrote in a report. “The complainant stated he wasn't injured and was fine now and didn't want to worry about the situation anymore and stated the witness had already left so he was fine with that.”
On Christmas Eve in 2009, according to the police report on that incident and reported by the Times Free Press, Whittaker was arrested for simple assault after his roommate told police Whittaker had come home drunk, kicked the roommate’s guitar, then threatened his roommate with the guitar before leaving.
“The victim stated that he worries what the aggressor is capable of doing,” the responding officer wrote in his report, noting the roommate said Whittaker was often drunk and threatening him.
Whittaker was convicted in that case.
The Times Free Press also reported that in September 2016, responding to a report that Whittaker had beaten a woman living with him in Rossville, police found her with two black eyes and bruises on her arms. The officer’s incident report stated the woman said the two had gotten into an argument over how loud she was playing music and that Whittaker had pushed her down and hit her.
The charge in that case was dismissed in September 2017.