A Rossville gas station clerk was recently held up and threatened at knife point, with the robber making off with hundreds of dollars in cash, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred at the Cornerstone Market at 1750 Lafayette Road in Rossville just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 6.
The victim told deputies a large male entered the store and quickly darted behind the counter demanding money.
“The victim stated the unknown male entered the store, came through the door and behind the counter and held a knife to the victim’s neck from behind,” Deputy Marvin Thompson said.
The victim said the suspect kept saying “give me all the money” over and over again, reports show.
Deputies and detectives were able to review video footage from the store’s security system, which supported the victim’s account of the incident.
The suspect was described as a large male wearing a maroon hoodie, tan pants, gray gloves, and black shoes.
“His face was covered and could not be seen,” Deputy Thompson said. “The victim stated the offender sounded like a black male.”
Based on the video footage, the suspect appeared to be in the store for approximately 15 seconds before taking off from the scene on foot.
No one was injured during the robbery, but police say the offender did steal approximately $1,600 in cash.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Richard Pitts with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.