A suspect who allegedly stole a cell phone from a veteran outside a local business was arrested Thursday, Dec. 6, police say.
According to the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department, the incident occurred just after 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, outside the Wash Daze Coin Laundry on Lafayette Road.
Police say the suspect swindled a veteran out of his iPhone 7 by asking to use it and then taking off with it when the veteran’s back was turned.
The suspect allegedly thanked the veteran for his service to initiate conversation, reports show.
The department took to social media after the incident, asking for the public’s help in identifying the man by showing still photos and video of the incident:
On Thursday afternoon, Dec. 6, the department’s social media team added to its initial post by saying the man had been caught.
“The suspect has been located and taken into custody,” the post said. “The phone was also retrieved and is being returned to the owner. Thanks to everyone for helping us identify and apprehend him!”
The man’s name hasn’t yet been released.