If your church or community is planning a Trunk or Treat for Halloween, please let us know and we will be glad to post your Trunk or Treat on our calendar, run it in the newspaper, and post it on our Facebook page. Simply write up your announcement or information and email to catoosacountynews@catoosanews.com for Catoosa County events and to walkercountymessenger@walkermessenger.com for Walker County events. / Contributed
