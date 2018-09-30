Is your church planning a special fall homecoming, revival or gospel singing?
When you do, please let us know. We will be glad to post your special church event on our calendar, run it in the paper, and post it on our Facebook page.
Simply write up your announcement or information and email it to catoosawalkernews@npco.com. For Catoosa county events, you may send your announcements to dstilwell@npco.com, (the Catoosa County News), and for Walker county activities, you may send your announcements and information to DDecker@walkermessenger.com (the Walker County Messenger).