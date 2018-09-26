Nearly $5,000 worth of picnic tables were recently stolen from a business next door to Westside Elementary School in Rossville, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred sometime between midnight and noon on Sept. 12 in the 3000 block of Lakeview Drive adjacent from Westside Elementary School.
The victim told police he placed eight metal picnic tables outside the bay door of his shop the night before because he was painting them for Westside Elementary School.
The man said when he arrived at work around noon the next day, the tables were missing.
The school’s principal told police the tables were valued at $600 each, or $4,800 in total.
Anyone with information regarding the theft or the missing tables is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.