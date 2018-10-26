October is National Physical Therapy Month which is an opportunity for physical therapists to promote awareness of the benefits of physical therapy in our local communities and nationwide. This year the initiative led by the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) is #Choose PT campaign which helps raise awareness of physical therapy as a safe and effective alternative to opioids for the treatment of painful conditions, including low back pain.
While in some situations, when dosed appropriately, prescription opioids are an appropriate part of medical treatment. However, there are risks, including depression, addiction, overdose, and withdrawal symptoms when stopping use.
Therefore, if you are having low back pain right now, stay active, and do as much of your normal routine as possible (bed rest for prolonged periods can actually slow down your recovery). If your pain lasts more than a few days or gets worse, schedule an appointment to see your physical therapist. Your physical therapist can help you improve or restore mobility, reduce low back pain, and in many cases, without expensive surgery or the side effects of medications.
With opioid abuse becoming an unprecedented national public health epidemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended safe alternatives, including physical therapy over opioids for treating pain.
LaFayette Physical Therapy completely supports the #ChoosePT initiative, which aims to guide physicians, patients, and insurance companies away from dangerous and expensive prescription drugs and promote safer, more cost efficient care. For more information regarding physical therapy services, contact LaFayette Physical Therapy, 706-638-5983.