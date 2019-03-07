Photo contest winners

Three Ridgeland High School (Walker County) students were winners in a student photo contest sponsored by the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District and local school officials. The #YouthPhotoVoiceContest, held in conjunction with an ongoing community health assessment of Walker County and its residents, encouraged local high school and college students to submit a photograph along with a caption or short story that answered the question “what does a healthy Walker County mean to you?” From left: Ninth-grader Rebecca Rubi, third-place winner; 10th-grader Bailey Stoker, second-place winner; and 12th-grader Jacob Henry, first-place winner. All three winners received Amazon gift cards. / Contributed