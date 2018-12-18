Phoenix Rehab & Mobility and PPS Orthotic & Prosthetic Services are proud to announce the opening of their new branch located at 48 Morrison Lane off U.S. Highway 41 in Ringgold.
The new branch provides a full line of state-of-the-art wheelchairs, orthotic bracing and artificial limbs to the residents of North Georgia.
Phoenix Rehab & Mobility is a leading provider of complex rehab and power wheelchairs in the Southeast. PPS Orthotic & Prosthetic Services is a leading provider of orthotic bracing and artificial limbs with offices in Chattanooga and Cleveland, Tenn., since 1996. PPS is now accepting patients at the 6,400-square-foot facility in Ringgold.
Specializing in all facets of mobility, Phoenix provides power and manual wheelchairs, complex rehab wheelchairs, and home access equipment (stair lifts and wheelchair ramps). Phoenix’s patient care team is led by one of the region’s top wheelchair experts, Gregg Rogers, ATP, CRTS. Greg has been providing power wheelchairs in the North Georgia and Chattanooga region for over 15 years.
For the first time, North Georgia residents may now obtain custom designed orthotic and prosthetic devices without a trip to Chattanooga. Board-certified orthortist, prosthetist, and pedorthist, and Ringgold resident, Dallas Whicker CPO, CPED, will bring over 30 years of experience to the benefit of North Georgia patients.
Phoenix Rehab and PPS Orthotic & Prosthetic, are both owned by James Rogers, the grandson of Leonard Masters, and nephew of Rubin Masters, who operated Masters Grocery in Graysville, Ga., in the 1940s through 1980s. James has owned and managed healthcare facilities in the region since 1989 and represents the state of Georgia on the Medicare Region C Council. The new facility is managed by a Ringgold resident, and 10-year wheelchair veteran, Cassie Keith.
As a proud employer and supporter of our nation’s veterans, Phoenix Rehab and Mobility has chosen Toys for Tots as their Christmas charity this year and will also serve as a drop-off location for any donations to Toys for Tots.
For questions about their services go to www.phoenixgo.com or www.PPSOandP.com or call 706-935-2352.