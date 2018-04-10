While some tenants are moving out of county-owned buildings due to fiscal concerns, others are relocating due to physical failings.
Primary Health Care is in the process of vacating clinic and office spaces due to disputes over leasing terms, and offices that occupied the County Courthouse Annex must move due to a neighboring buildings collapse and subsequent demolition.
"We are completely moved out of the Withers Street building in LaFayette — turned over the keys to Commissioner Whitfield yesterday," said Primary HealthCare CED Diana Allen on Wednesday, April 4. "He has agreed with our need to remain at Rossville until the end of April. We just couldn’t get everything ready for a clinic space at Fairview and be moved by the end of March."
Relocating PHC's clinic from Rossville and its administrative offices from LaFayette became necessary after renegotiations of leases for two county-owned buildings failed.
The Withers Street offices, diagonally across the street from County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield's offices at the intersection of Duke and East Villanow streets in LaFayette, are now vacant.
"We're pleased with the transition," Walker County spokesman Joe Legge said. "The process has gone as planned by both parties."
PHC's clinic is currently being moved about 2-1/2 miles — from Suggs Road in Rossville to a former school located behind the Jenkins Road fire station in the Fairview community.
Since 2008, PHC's clinic operated in the former Walker County Health Department building in Rossville. That facility had been renovated with a Department of Community Affairs grant that specified it be used to provide pediatric, family practice and dental services to all individuals in Walker and surrounding counties, regardless of their ability to pay.
The partnership between PHC and Walker County continued unchanged until Whitfield defeated incumbent Bebe Heiskell in the November 2016 general election.
After taking office in 2017, Whitfield proposed increasing the clinic's rent from $1-a-year to a monthly charge of $8,000. The PHC board of trustees rejected that proposal and offered instead a counter offer of $2,500 per month which in turn was rejected by the commissioner..
Instead, PHC now has signed a one-year lease with the Walker County school system that allows bringing the clinic and administrative offices together under one roof at the vacant Fairview Elementary School. Signed in February, the new lease went into effect on March 1 and will have PHC pay $2,500 per month, $30,000 per year, to the school system.
"Primary Healthcare did ask for a short extension as they move their equipment out of the Rossville clinic, which we were happy to accommodate," Legge said.
Allen said that Robert Wardlaw, recently hired as the county's director of economic development, has been a great help in facilitating the transition that is now underway..
"Once we get everyone moved from both sites to Fairview, we will plan for an 'open house,'" she said.
The Court House Annex that occupied another building at the intersection of Duke and East Villanow streets, directly across the commissioner's office, shared a roof and wall with the oldest building in LaFayette. Unfortunately, a wall constructed in the early 1830s collapsed, forcing a street closure and razing of the brick structure that faced the square. It also made continued use of the court's annex unsafe.
That is why workers are rushing to prepare a county-owned building, once Kitchens Clinic, that until a few years ago housed the tax commissioner's offices, as a new home for the county law library, the Public Defender's Office, the grand jury room and the courtroom and office of State Court Judge Donny Peppers.
While some work might not be fully finished, the new annex should be ready for jury trials that are set to begin on Monday, April 23.
"There may be some finishing's that won't be complete, but we will have proper security measures in place to move forward," Whitfield said during a recent public meeting.
The now-vacated offices in the annex were used "weekly, if not daily" and are considered critical components of the judicial system.
Sheriff Steve Wilson, in that same March 21 public meeting, said that he is making some of the funds collected from concessions at the jail over the past few years available to help ready the annex.
Of about $375,000 in fines, fees, commissary and inmate telephone charges collected by the sheriff's office, $100,000 is being earmarked for renovation of the former tax office. By law, a sheriff is responsible for providing security for the courts. Also, the sheriff has the authority to transfer any funds not used for the benefit of prisoners to the county's general fund.
Sheriff Wilson said the remaining $275,000 from his account will be used to buy 10-11 new patrol vehicles.
That $100,000 handed over to the general fund is about half the amount expected necessary to bring the building at the corner of South Main and Napier streets into compliance with current ADA and building codes.
"This is a great day for Walker County," Commissioner Whitfield said when the announcement was made regarding the sheriff's help in paying for preparing the new courthouse annex.
The commissioner said his office is pursuing other funding and possibly grants to cover the remaining costs of the courthouse annex replacement.