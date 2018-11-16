Pettigrew first in zero-turn

LaFayette High School junior Levi Pettigrew won first place in the Area 1 High School Lawnmower Operation and Maintenance Career Development Event held at the Chattooga County Agriculture Facility in Summerville. In the event, Levi had to successfully maneuver a zero-turn mower through a challenge course, complete a 20-question test on maintenance and safety, and take a problem-solving test. Levi has earned the opportunity to represent the 42 schools in Area 1 Future Farmers of America in the Georgia High School Lawnmower Operation and Maintenance Career Development Event finals in February at Fort Valley State University.
