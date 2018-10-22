A Tennessee man was killed after being struck be a vehicle Sunday night, Oct. 21, on Cloud Springs Road in Catoosa County, police say.
According to the Georgia State Patrol Public Information Office, the accident occurred at 8:10 p.m. where Cloud Springs Road nears Dietz Road.
As a result of the crash, pedestrian Steven E. McGuire, 38, of Sale Creek, Tenn., was fatally injured.
Officials say a 2012 Hyundai Elantra was traveling west on Ga. 146 (Cloud Springs Road) when McGuire was struck in the left westbound travel lane.
Troopers say the vehicle was navigating a curve in the road when McGuire attempted to cross the roadway from one shoulder to the other.
Reports show that the impact knocked McGuire about 60 feet from the site of the crash after being hit.
The driver who struck McGuire has been identified as 19-year-old Lucas Caleb Mangrum of LaFayette.
Officials say no charges have been filed against Mangrum at this time.