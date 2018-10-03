Peach State Federal Credit Union celebrated the grand opening of its new LaFayette Branch on Wednesday, Sept. 26, with staff, local officials, and community leaders on hand to take part in a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Company officials say the new branch is a full-service location featuring an ATM and a drive thru.
“Highly trained tellers and member service advisors will be available to help members with all of their financial needs and assist them with finding the right products and services,” said Crystal Schmidt, Peach State’s senior vice president of branch operations. “The branch also has a fireplace for a cozy, welcoming feel.”
The new LaFayette branch is the 22nd location for Peach State FCU, and President/CEO Marshall Boutwell says the company is excited to be a part of the city.
“On behalf of our board and staff, we want the community to know that we are thrilled to have a location in Walker County to provide a smart place to bank,” Boutwell said. “Credit unions are committed to their members, and with our commitment to education, passion, and teamwork we will do just that. We serve nearly 60,000 members and we are excited to serve the LaFayette area as well.”